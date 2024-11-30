Driver dead after car crashes, catches fire in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person is dead after their car crashed and caught fire in Cedar City on State Route 14 Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the single occupant has not been released at this time.

At 12:03 p.m. Saturday Cedar City Police officials responded to a vehicle reported to be on fire on State Route 14 at milepost 1. Upon arrival, the vehicle was already engulfed with flames, Cedar City Fire Department later arrived to make attempts with police to put the fire out.

The accident involved a single car and the single occupant was deceased. The investigation is ongoing, including work to identify the victim.

No other information is available at this time.