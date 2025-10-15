Driver dies following car crash in Cedar City, police say

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A driver is dead following a crash Tuesday evening in Cedar City. Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time while they work to make next-of-kin notifications.

Cedar City police say they were called to the crash at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of Industrial Road and Airport Road.

Investigators say they believe the driver, who is estimated to be in his 20s, was traveling West on Industrial Road when he failed to stop at the intersection and struck a tree.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the driver at the scene, but say that he passed away.

The crash is under investigation.