Driver in critical condition after rolling off I-15 into ravine

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A woman was critically injured in a car accident Sunday afternoon on I-15 in St. George.

Utah Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a truck northbound near Dixie Drive around 1 or 1:30 p.m. when she crashed. She hit the concrete barrier in an area where there's a curve in the road, and this sent the truck off the freeway and into a ravine.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The northbound on-ramp was closed for about two hours due to the crash response and investigation.