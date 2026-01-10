Driver injured in rollover crash near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A driver was injured Friday after their vehicle rolled down a hill near Hurricane. Police say impairment may have been a factor.

According to a statement from Hurricane City Police Chief Kurt Yates, the crash was reported just before 2:00 p.m. on SR-9 approximately 8 miles west of Hurricane. First responders found a car on it's roof about 500 feet down a hillside on the southeast side of the road.

The driver, who was the only one inside, was transported by helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital in stable condition, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Preliminary findings by officers indicate that the driver may have been impaired, but the investigation remains active.