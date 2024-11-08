E-bike rider dies after veering off Washington County trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man riding an e-bike died Friday after swerving off a Washington County trail, although the cause of the incident is not known.

The man in his 70s was with a group of other e-bike riders on a paved bike path next to State Route 18 just south of mile marker 22 when he veered off the trail and crashed.

Life flight rescue teams were called to the scene and administered life-saving aid, but the man later died on the scene.

Officials are attempting to determine what caused the accident.