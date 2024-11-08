Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

E-bike rider dies after veering off Washington County trail

Washington County bike accident
FOX 13 News
Washington County bike accident
Posted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man riding an e-bike died Friday after swerving off a Washington County trail, although the cause of the incident is not known.

The man in his 70s was with a group of other e-bike riders on a paved bike path next to State Route 18 just south of mile marker 22 when he veered off the trail and crashed.

Life flight rescue teams were called to the scene and administered life-saving aid, but the man later died on the scene.

Officials are attempting to determine what caused the accident.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere