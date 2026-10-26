Evacuation orders spread to Bluff as heavy floods continue

BLUFF, Utah — Emergency officials issued an evacuation notice for communities in Bluff as water levels rise and floods approach Utah.

A shelter was set up in Aneth Community School, located at Highway 162 and San Juan County Road 466.

Residents south of Highway 191 and Main Street on the river's side are asked to leave the area and head north towards Blanding.

Courtesy Leon Maryboy

Highway 162 is flooded and closed from Highway 191 to Bluff Bench Road. Roads near Montezuma Creek are also believed to remain closed.

Lorena Bren lives right outside of Bluff in Navajo Nation. The water from San Juan River came over its banks and flooded her entire neighborhood.

"It's really hard to take in, really hard to see. Really it's just emotional for me, we've got eight families that are being displaced right now, a lot of my relatives," she said.

Bluff's first responders say they're still tracking a significant amount of water coming from the Four Corners area, anticipating much of it to reach Bluff very soon.