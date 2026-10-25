Navajo Nation communities ordered to evacuate ahead of expected flooding

ANATH, Utah — An evacuation order was issued late Saturday for several communities in the Navajo Nation due to possible flooding from expected high water on the San Juan River.

The Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management issued the Notice of Evacuation for the following communities:



Bluff

Montezuma Creek

Aneth, Utah



A total of 150 people are estimated to be evacuated overnight from just the Montezuma Creek and Aneth communities.

Volunteers come to Hurricane to help following floods:

Volunteers come to Hurricane to help following floods

A shelter has been set up at the Aneth Community School at 162 San Juan County Road #466 in Montezuma Creek.

"Be prepared to be away from your home for multiple days," officials warned. "Bring necessary medications, identification, important documents, personal hygiene items, change of clothes, pillows, blankets, cell phones and chargers."

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by flooding this week, with homes and roads damaged or destroyed by the high water that followed storms that moved across Utah.