Family mourning loss of St. George woman hit, killed by car as her son recovers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 92-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in St. George last week.

On Tuesday, Virginia Fisher and her son Darin Fisher were on the sidewalk when a driver turned in front of another car at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive. The two cars collided, which pushed one of them into the pair of pedestrians.

Virginia, 92, died from her injuries. Darin broke his neck and had to have his scalp repaired, and he also sufered nerve damage in his arms and legs, according to his daughter.

Her family told FOX 13 News that she was a teacher for 25 years. In her 70s, she worked at Disneyland until she retired from the park in 1992, and then she resumed working at Disney World when she moved to Florida. She worked at Disney parks for 15 years.

Fisher family

Dallas Richardson, Virginia's grandson, remembers her as a joy to be around.

"I want people to remember her as someone who was a positive influence on the world, and anyone that she talked to, any person she gave advice to, she did it with a lot of love," Richardson said. "She had an overwhelming kindness about her. She would speak so gentle and [was] just a kind person."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical costs.

St. George said the driver was not injured and was cited for "Failure to Yield."