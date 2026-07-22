Family 'shattered' after death of son, SUU grad killed while serving in Jordan

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The family of the soldier and Southern Utah University graduate killed during an attack on his Jordanian base last week shared how they remain "shattered" by his death, but proud of his service and the man he was.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan was one of two soldiers killed in the attack Friday at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

"Our hearts are shattered. Tyler James Feehan, our son, our "Tivo," was taken from us far too soon, alongside other American heroes lost or wounded in this same tragic attack," said his parents, Stephen and Shari Feehan, in a statement.

Feehan was born and raised in Utah before moving to Hawaii, according to Hawaii News Now, and joining the Army National Guard in 2019. He then enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard and was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army.

"As a leader, [Tyler] never wavered in putting his soldiers first," his parents wrote. "He mentored them, shared his love of finance, and pushed the value of education every chance he got. He believed deeply in the power of military service, especially what it builds in a person: discipline, leadership, character.

"Everyone who knew him loved him."

An alumnus of Southern Utah University, having earned a master's degree in interdisciplinary science, Feehan was a current student in the school's MBA program and had planned on attending law school, his family said.

SUU President Mindy Benson said Tuesday that Feehan will posthumously be awarded his MBA degree, which he was weeks away from completing.

To honor Feehan and his service, his family is creating a scholarship in his name "to open doors to education for those who serve or hope to," and has started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds.

In the days after his death, Feehan will also be posthumously promoted to captain and will be awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, Hawaii News Now reported.

"Tyler, we are proud of you beyond words. Devastated, yes, but prouder still," wrote his parents. "No parents could have asked for a better son, and carrying your legacy forward is now our purpose."