Southern Utah University alumnus, grad student identified as 1 of 2 soldiers killed in Jordan

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One of the soldiers who was killed in Jordan on Friday was an alumnus and current graduate student at Southern Utah University.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales were killed in an attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Feehan, 25, was from Hawaii and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

SUU announced on Monday that Feehan was a graduate of the university and was a current student in the MBA program.

"Our hearts are with his family, fellow service members, classmates, and all who knew and loved Tyler as we mourn this profound loss together. We are grateful for his service; his sacrifice will forever be remembered by the Thunderbird community," the announcement read. "His degree will be awarded posthumously in recognition of his academic achievement."

The university said Feehan became an air defense artillery officer in the U.S. Army through the SUU ROTC program in 2024. While attending, he also served in the Utah Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion and 222nd Field Artillery in Cedar City.

At Fort Bragg, he was in the 2nd Battalion of the 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command.

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Resources from SUU:

SUU offers free counseling and support services to help students and employees navigate grief and emotional challenges. Students can connect with SUU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 435-865-8621, or through 24/7 support on TimelyCare. Employees also have access to free counseling through SUU’s Employee Mental Health Resources and TimelyCare.