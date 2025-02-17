Father, son survive being lost in southern Utah canyon thanks to incredible find

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A father and son who were reported overdue while hiking on a southern Utah trail on Sunday survived thanks to gear that had been discarded by another hiker who had become lost.

The man and his 12-year-old son were in the Red Mountain area near Snow Canyon State Park on Sunday when they were reported missing. Search and rescue crews were deployed just after 7 p.m. but were unable to locate the duo due to the dark skies.

A member of the search and rescue team later discovered a boot-style footprint in the area where the two were missing and crews used that to track the father and son. The team heard someone yelling in their direction but were unable to determine where the voice was coming from because of the echoes and darkness.

Search and rescue crew helicopter lands at command post:

Search and Rescue Helicopter

As concerns grew due to cold temperatures, the man and his son discovered a backpack that had been tossed into the canyon area about a month earlier by another hiker who had been lost. Inside the backpack were emergency blankets and rations that the two were able to use to stay warm.

Using night vision, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew located the pair at approximately 10 p.m. and hoisted them up before flying them to a command post.

The father and son were checked out on-site and released. The hiker who had previously discarded the backpack that helped the two hikers survive was located safely on the same day he went missing.

Snowmobiling teen, family grateful for search and rescue efforts after getting lost in northern Utah: