Woman found dead near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the brush near Cedar City.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in Cedar Canyon along Coal Creek Friday evening around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the call and located the deceased individual, believed to be a woman around 60 years old. The body was found beneath a bush.

An investigation is underway; however, officials said they do not believe the woman's death is suspicious at this time.

The woman's name has not yet been released to the public.

