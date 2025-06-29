Falling boulders at popular waterfall in southern Utah prompt safety warning

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in southern Utah are warning visitors after a viral video shows a near miss involving falling boulders at a popular attraction in a rugged area.

The terrifying moments were caught on camera when two people were seen playing in the water of the Lower Calf Creek Falls in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and multiple boulders came crashing down around them. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but this video has prompted a warning from a nearby sheriff's office.

"We deal with those situations a lot — similar," Administrative Lt. Alan Alldredge said to FOX 13 News on Saturday Saturday, commenting on the video in the popular Calf Creek Recreation area in neighboring Garfield County.

"We've seen a huge uptick in visitation here in Kane County over the last four or five years, especially since COVID," Lt. Alldredge said, adding that they welcome the visitors but want them to know what they're getting into — often wild, unpaved and rough and dangerous terrain.

"We've been really busy already this summer with the different hiking areas," he added.

Like the surging popularity at Calf Creek Falls, their most popular attraction in Kanab is what's called "The Wave," a very remote destination.

"For us, it's a four-and-a-half hour drive just to get to where the people are, so it's a little bit of a challenge," Alldredge said.

He advises travelers to always check the conditions and prepare for the extreme heat.

"It may be 100 degrees air temperature, but on that slickrock it'll be more like 120 or 130 shining right back on your face," he said.

Bringing more water than you think you may need is advised. Alldredge advises watching local weather reports and staying clear of slot canyons whenever there's a threat of rain.

"Two or three years ago, we had three or four deaths in one year of people getting caught in these flash floods, and they're just not survivable," he said.

Alldredge urges recreators to go online and look at other people's experiences and plan accordingly to make theirs a better one.

Last summer, a rock slide in Lake Powell was caught on camera. No one was injured in this case, but it's another reminder of how quickly things can change when recreating in the great outdoors.

"A lot of people come to the Wave and think they're going to have a Zion National Park experience with paved trails and rangers walking around to help them, and it's much more primitive," Lt. Alldredge said.

He said Garmin watches with SOS capabilities can help search and rescue crews if you ever find yourself in need of help, allowing them to quickly pinpoint your location in those emergency situations.