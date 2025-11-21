Finally! Ski season opens in Utah after weeks of delays

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — People lined up at Brian Head Resort bright and early... at about 5:30 a.m... to become the first to hit the slopes and officially open the winter ski season in Utah.

"So me and my friend, we got McDonald's and a couple Red Bulls from Maverik and left at about 4:45 a.m. from Cedar and got up here like 5:15 a.m.," said Andrew Romero, who was first in line. "We have such a culture here, or like, kind of a little community."

It was like a pregame tailgate in the parking lot, with people cooking up eggs and bacon for breakfast, and fajitas for later in the day.

Jimmy Castillo and James Matel came down from Ogden for the opening day festivities, which were delayed by two weeks.

"We're addicted, we had to be here opening day," said Matel.

It’s the second-straight year that Brian Head has claimed the first slopes to open in the Beehive State. But that doesn’t mean it happens often. The only other time the resort has beaten the northern Utah resorts to the punch in the last 20 years was in 2022.

Those who come to Brian Head say it’s a different atmosphere than what you see at one of the Wasatch resorts.

"Yeah, we're a little bit more chill," said Brian Head Resort marketing manager Amber Palmer. "I think just getting to the resort is a calm experience. I think skiing here is a calm, relaxing experience. We say we're Utah's higher ground, and I think it feels very peaceful when you're skiing."

Taking in the zen on opening day was 11-year-old Oscar Bryan from Cedar City. He wasn’t playing hooky; he’s home-schooled and provided an important lesson for aspiring skiers.

"Go straight down the hill, and if something gets in your way, turn!" he shared.

After eggs, fajitas and bacon, Castillo looked like he took Oscar's advice as he finished his third run down the slopes.

"It was good, man! It was good! It was a little short, but it was good. You won't know if you ain't here," he said. "I can't complain, man!"