St. George police arrest 78-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 78-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly let her vehicle roll backwards into an officer's vehicle during a New Year's Eve traffic stop in St. George.

Peggy Ann Graber was arrested Thursday and faces charges of failure to stop at the command of police, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

Court documents in the case reveal that an officer was performing DUI enforcement when they were called to a traffic stop conducted by another officer.

The officer stated that he observed a vehicle driving without its taillights illuminated. As the officer followed the vehicle, he observed it drift into a lane before over-correcting and drifting into the other lane.

Officers say they activated their emergency lights and followed the vehicle as it continued to drift between lanes several more times. According to police, the vehicle allegedly driven by Graber didn't slow down and showed no signs of stopping as police followed it through several more streets.

Eventually, Graber came to a stop on the shoulder of the road. As the officer was giving commands to Graber, her vehicle rolled backwards and collided with the front of the officer's car.

The second officer made contact with Graber, who was allegedly unstable and had to support herself against her vehicle. She denied hitting the officer's vehicle and claimed it was the officer who hit her.