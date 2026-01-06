St. George drivers asked to avoid 700 South River Road following fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are asking drivers to avoid the area of 700 South River Road following a pedestrian being hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning. The identity of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to the St. George Police Department, Tuesday at around 6:00 a.m. the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. What led up to the collision isn't known currently.

UDOT cameras in the area show police blocking off the roadway around where the collision occurred. St. George Police say the intersection will be completely blocked off until the investigation is complete.

Police say the driver did not suffer any injuries.

