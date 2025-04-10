Five people released from hospital following plane crash leaving St. George

NORTH BEND, Oregon — Four passengers and the pilot involved in a plane crash in Oregon have now been released from the hospital. The crash happened Monday after a plane that departed from St. George Regional Airport skidded off the runway at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration were on site Tuesday to conduct a preliminary investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board is involved.

The incident was first reported at 6:12 a.m. as the plane was landing in Oregon and became partially submerged in the Coos Bay Estuary. A five people in the plane were taken to the hospital and were alert and oriented when they arrived.

Three of the victims were released from the hospital the same day, while one remained in the hospital for observation. The fifth victim was taken to another facility for specialized care but was also released.

The aircraft was removed from the water Monday, with the NTSB authorizing the recovery. The plane will remain at the airport while investigations are underway.