Five Pine Valley homes destroyed by Forsyth Fire, officials confirm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Forsyth Fire burning in southern Utah has destroyed at least five homes in the Pine Valley area, the Washington County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday.

The fire has burned over 1,000 acres and is currently 0% contained.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Pine Valley community still under evacuation order as Forsyth Fire rapidly grows:

