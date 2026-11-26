ST. GEORGE, Utah — The busy holiday travel season is underway.

From St. George Regional Airport to Cedar City, expansion and growth are on the minds of passengers and officials.

"I started in Spokane, Washington, and it was pretty mild because I came pretty early in the morning," said Aniston Hutchings of Hurricane.

There's nothing quite like getting a warm welcome home for the holidays after a long flight.

"It shows that there are a lot of people moving here and for good reason. It's a beautiful place and a beautiful area to be," Hutchings said.

Aniston Hutchings of Hurricane returned from her Idaho mission trip to a contingent of loved ones and will soon have a bigger airport to fly out of.

"Amazing to be so close and go so many different places," Hutchings said.

The city of St. George said they're investing $100 million in expansion plans to handle what they say is over 40,000 passengers a month.

From opening in 2011 with one boarding gate, they'll push to seven with even more planes and additional destinations.

"I love that. I just hope one day they can fly from Provo. Amen," said Gaybrielo Hendricks of St. George.

Meanwhile, up in Cedar City, the city manager tells me they're trying to attract more expansion opportunities, including commercial and industrial, because of the airport's proximity to Interstate 15 and the rail line serving the industrial parks.

But for now in St. George, the city is providing $21 million, coupled with $10 million from the state and $50 million in bonds from the county pulled from tourism taxes.

"We love it. We fly out from this airport whenever we go. We don't like going to Vegas," Hendricks said. "It'd be nice to have more flights that go out of here so we could travel easier."