Hot air balloon drapes over power line near La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power crews had to de-energize a set of power lines after a hot air balloon accidentally draped over it Saturday morning.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, this happened around 10:00 a.m. in the area of 400 South State Street, where the balloon, carrying two people, came down.

With assistance from La Verkin Police, crews set a perimeter around the balloon, with the occupants remaining in the basket until Rocky Mountain Power technicians could fully de-energize the power lines.

No injuries were reported, and the only damage was to the balloon itself.