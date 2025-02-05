Iron County middle school placed on brief hold following threat

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Iron County School District says students are safe and back to a normal schedule following Canyon View Middle School being placed on a brief hold Wednesday morning.

According to the district, the middle school was placed on a hold at 7:50 a.m. after a student allegedly made a threat to the school. The hold was lifted at 8:05 a.m.

Cedar City Police tell FOX 13 News that the student who allegedly made the threat did so with friends on social media. The school resource officer went to the student's home and spoke to the student and their parents about the threat.

The student, whose name and age haven't been revealed, was taken into custody at home. It isn't clear if they are facing charges.

