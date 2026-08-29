Juvenile suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Kanarraville

KANARRAVILLE, Utah — A female juvenile suspect was arrested early Saturday morning after police say she shot and killed an adult family member in Kanarraville.

In a press release posted to social media, the Iron County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 400 South Main Street, where deputies responded to reports of a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, the found an adult female with a gunshot wound, who later died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Since she is a minor, her identity has not been released. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.