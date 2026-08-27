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Outage leaves thousands without power in Washington County

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WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Nearly all of Washington County in southern Utah is without power after a widespread outage that began late Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power shows over 13,000 residents are without power in St. George and surrounding areas in the county.

The cause of the outage is not known.

In a post to social media, the City of St. George wrote, "We believe it is a Pacific Corps issue and our energy services team is working on it."

The St. George Police Department is asking people not to make any phone calls to 911 about the outage unless there is an actual emergency. Drivers should also treat traffic signals that are out as four-way stops.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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