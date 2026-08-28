Police ask public for help locating suspect in St. George, no shelter in place

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are actively searching for a suspect in the area of 600 West and Dixie Drive. No shelter-in-place has been ordered at this time.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white male who is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. They are wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt, black pants, and dark shoes. They have facial hair and short, cropped dark hair.

Anyone who sees this individual in that area matching that description is asked to call dispatch immediately at 435-627-4300 or 911.

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