Legally blind man drowns at southern Utah living facility

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man residing at a southern Utah living facility is dead after being found in a pool Monday. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to St. George police, they were first called about the incident just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. They say a man was found dead in a pool at the Legacy Village of St. George.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News that the man was using a wheelchair at the time and is legally blind. His death is not considered suspicious at this time.

An investigation is ongoing into the death.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

