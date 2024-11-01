Man arrested following sexual assault reports on Utah Tech University campus

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police at Utah Tech University say they have arrested a suspect in connection to two sexual assault reports on campus. Police have confirmed the suspect is not a student at the school.

According to the department, they were first called to the area of Campus View Suites 1 at 3:00 a.m. Friday on reports of an attempted sexual assault. When they arrived they were told about a second attempted assault in the same building.

Officers secured the building and have remained there following the reports. The university released a statement saying, "The Utah Tech Police Department, with the help of the St. George Police Department, apprehended the suspect in connection to sexual assault reports on campus. Upon receiving reports, UTPD secured the building, sent a safety notice to alert campus and narrowed the investigation to a single male suspect, all leading to the apprehension."

Anyone with additional information about the assaults is asked to call the police at 435-627-4300.

