Man wanted by the FBI could be in Utah according to authorities

MOUNTAIN VALLEY, Utah — The FBI is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who could be in southern Utah. Jeremiah Hight is wanted in connection to the death of a minor in Colorado earlier this year.

According to the FBI, Jeremiah Hight, who is 23 years old, is wanted out of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Colorado. Authorities say he is wanted for the murder of a minor in Towaoc. The minor was shot in the early hours of December 11.

FBI

The federal arrest warrant for Hight was issued on December 19. He is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado but also has ties or may try to visit Monument Valley, Utah.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hight. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where Hight might be is asked to call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.