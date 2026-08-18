Marysvale women thank wildfire crews by making T-shirts, raising money for volunteer fire department

MARYSVALE, Utah — A little town in Piute County has been through a lot these past few years, with back-to-back wildfires.

Two women who live there found a way to thank the crews from all over who came here to protect them and give back to their local fire department as well.

Brenda Yochim lives in Marysvale and is no stranger to making things.

"Between quilting and doing nothing, I have to keep myself busy somehow,” she said.

Three years ago, she started making T-shirts — with a purpose — with her friend, Carla Engel.

"We decided, we had the Silver King fire, that let's just make some T-shirts,” she recalled.

With the Silver King Fire in 2024, the Monroe Canyon Fire last year and the Wide Mouth 2 Fire this year, there have been fires around their home in Marysvale. The money they get from selling the shirts goes to the Marysvale Fire Department, which is all-volunteer.

"We made enough money that one of our fire engines needed a new pump, we got to be able to help get this pump for the fire truck,” Yochim said.

Yochim and Engel make the shirts at home and deliver them to the fire camps, too. They get to meet the crews and see the looks on their faces when they get a memory of the fire to take back with them. They also go to the local airports and other spots where crews are, who might not be at the camp but still helping with firefighting efforts.

"To go and see somebody and say, ‘Hey Joe, you’re on this fire too?’ and he said ‘Yeah,’ so it’s nice to just visit with family members that they don’t even know they are part of my family now,” Yochim explained, as she and Engel make frequent trips to camps.

Engel’s husband is a volunteer firefighter in Marysvale, and she helps out where she can too. She said these fires have taken a toll on their town, and neighboring ones that rely on summer tourism.

"The whole community has suffered, as far as all of our businesses, they’ve all suffered. Not just here — Monroe, they’ve lost some businesses since then,” Engel said.

They were making one design for the Wide Mouth 2 Fire until tragedy struck.

"It hit home because one of my sons knew one of the pilots, and so we decided a memorial one,” Yochim said.

Engel said she hopes the fire crews know how thankful these communities are for their service.

"When they leave, they know Marysvale cares for them also, not just us; we care for everybody around,” she said.

If you would like to order a shirt, you can reach Brenda Yochim at 661-252-1942.