Wild horses to be put up for adoption or sold to protect herd from overpopulation

IRON COUNTY, Utah — As the overpopulation of wild horses continues in southwestern Utah, the Bureau of Land Management is working to keep the herd healthy by removing hundreds of horses.

BLM officials said the wild horse population has grown beyond what is sustainable in the Sulphur Herd Management Area that spans 230,000 acres across Iron, Beaver, and Millard counties.

The estimated herd size is currently 560 horses, which is "far above the target population size of 165-250 wild horses," BLM said. Officials explained that there is not enough water or forage to sustain that many horses at the location, and that the "land is struggling" to meet basic needs.

With too many in the herd, horses are forced to travel farther and farther to find food and water, which becomes a safety hazard.

"Without action, continued strain on this fragile landscape could lead to long‑term damage and further loss of essential resources," BLM said in a statement. "The BLM’s management responsibilities are aimed at preventing those outcomes, protecting the health of the horses, and ensuring the range remains able to support them into the future."

To help support the herd, BLM will remove approximately 300 wild horses to restore a natural ecological balance in the Sulphur Herd Management Area. After the horses receive health examinations and vaccinations, they will be put up for adoption, sale or transfer.