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Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in St. George

An image of the scene released by St. George Fire Department. It's night. The scene is flooded with light from the fire engines as they spray their hoses at one of the buildings.
St. George Fire Department
An image of the scene released by St. George Fire Department. It's night. The scene is flooded with light from the fire engines as they spray their hoses at one of the buildings.
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ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a St. George apartment complex early Sunday morning.

In a post to Facebook, St. George Fire Department says the fire occurred at 400 East Riverside Drive, with crews deployed around 3:00 a.m.

An image from the scene released by St. George Fire Department. It is dark. The apartment building is now a hollow, charred frame. Smoke billows out from within as firefighters continue spraying with the hose.

The fire was contained to a building with 20 units, with crews from Santa Clara-Ivins, Washington, and Hurricane fire departments assisting with mutual aid resources.

Riverside Drive is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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