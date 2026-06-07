Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a St. George apartment complex early Sunday morning.

In a post to Facebook, St. George Fire Department says the fire occurred at 400 East Riverside Drive, with crews deployed around 3:00 a.m.

St. George Fire Department

The fire was contained to a building with 20 units, with crews from Santa Clara-Ivins, Washington, and Hurricane fire departments assisting with mutual aid resources.

Riverside Drive is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.