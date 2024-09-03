National parks in southeastern Utah bring hundreds of millions of dollars to local economy, NPS says

MOAB, Utah — The National Park Service released a new report on Tuesday, showing the massive economic benefits that come from the national parks in southeastern Utah.

The NPS touted a cumulative benefit of $486 million to local economies from just two of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks — Arches and Canyonlands — as well as Natural Bridges National Monument and Hovenweep National Monument. These four parks comprise the NPS's "Southeast Utah group."

According to the Park Service, 2.4 million people visited those parks in 2023, spending $397.6 million in nearby communities. That spending, the agency reports, supported 5,122 jobs in the region.

"Southeast Utah parks aren't close to any major cities, so when people visit they tend to spend at least a few hours if not a few days in the nearby communities," NPS Superintendent Lena Pace said. "That translates to real support of local economies and partner organizations, and we're proud to be a part of that."

Breaking down the numbers, visitors to Arches made up the vast majority of that total economic impact. The NPS shared the following statistics of the impact each park had on its surrounding "local gateway communities."

Arches:



1.5 million visitors

$283 million in visitor spending

3,650 jobs

$116 million in labor income

$194 million value added

$346 million overall economic output

Canyonlands:



800,000 visitors

$106 million spending

1,370 jobs

$42.8 million labor income

$72.4 million value added

$130 million overall economic output

Natural Bridges:



84,000 visitors

$6 million spending

70 jobs

$2.3 million labor income

$4.0 million value added

$7.0 million overall economic output.

Hovenweep:

