ST. GEORGE, Utah — City Hall in St. George features a lot of what you'd normally see in city government.

"Just like you can bring your friends. It's a great community, fun place to be," said Molly Broadhead of St. George.

It's got some artwork, history ... and slides?

"It's super cool. We love the slides. Obviously they're huge. There's no slides like this," said Hannah Lee, a "nanny" from La Verkin.

"I think it's a great opportunity for more people to come here to be able to do more recreational activities," said Stella from Ivins.

"Definitely, anywhere I'm from, nowhere in Arizona has city hall with slides and a little park for kids to play in," said Citlalic Exiga of St. George, who said she takes her kiddos twice a week.

St. George City Hall added them this fall when they realized they had extra space and a staff member with a brilliant, yet simple idea: put in some slides.

"You go to the same parks every day and the kids get bored, so it's great to have something different than all the other ones," Lee said, while sitting on a swing bench.

It's giving young and old alike the opportunity to bounce, crawl, swing and slide into city government.

"They actually go down. My mom has gone down. My uncle has gone down," Broadhead said.

City Hall said a trail counter puts it at 2,400 sliders on average a day.

They even hit 4,700 on a day a few weekends back.

"They're like coming out of work with their laptops in their hands and they'll go down the slide instead of the stairs, which I think is pretty awesome," said Exiga.

The park and slides symbolize a different take on what a place like this can be. Those FOX 13 News talked to said it's doing wonders for not just their physical health, but mental health as well.

"I think it's great. I've gone down the slide. It's so fun, you feel like a kid again but it's not a tiny slide," Lee said.

"It definitely boosts it when I'm flying out of a slide coming ten miles an hour, and I have trampolines to get my wiggles out. It's very fun," Stella said.

"We get out of our heads for a little bit and are able to enjoy the air and now for just a couple of minutes," Exiga explained.

From the stagnant stuffiness some might associate with a city hall, this one is sliding into the future.

"It can be more approachable for different age groups. Especially if it's a city hall, it's a great way to come unwind after work," Stella said.

"Just like you can bring your friends. It's a great community fun place to be," said Broadhead.

Those we spoke to said they hope it inspires future city government designs.