Nobody injured following vehicle crashing into Hurricane home

HURRICANE, Utah — Officials in Hurricane say miraculously nobody was badly injured after a car went off the road and crashed into a home Thursday night.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says that just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, their crews were called to a reported vehicle accident where the car had left the roadway and struck a home.

Photos of the crash scene show the vehicle being held up by a fence on the property, with the home's gutter being torn down by the car.

Officials say once crews arrived, all the occupants of the vehicle had already exited by themselves. The driver was checked by paramedics at the scene but wasn't taken to the hospital.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

What exactly caused the crash, and if any charges could be filed, wasn't clear. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update when we learn more.