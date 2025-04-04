Northbound I-15 traffic stopped after woman hit by multiple vehicles

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Cedar City is currently stopped after a woman was struck by multiple vehicles on the roadway.

Live video below shows northbound traffic shut down on I-15 near accident:

The Utah Highway Patrol say the unidentified woman is in critical condition and was airlifted to the hospital.

What led up to the incident is still unknown. Authorities have all northbound I-15 traffic shut down at exit 59.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story