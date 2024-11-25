Officials in southern Utah searching for pair caught defacing ancient petroglyphs

KANAB, Utah — Officials with the Kane County Sheriff's Office are now asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of people that investigators say are responsible for vandalizing ancient petroglyphs in southern Utah.

The sheriff's office says that they are joining the Bureau of Land Management in investigating the vandalism at a cultural site near the confluence of Wire Pass and Buckskin Gulch in Kane County.

According to investigators, on Saturday they received a report of the individuals defacing ancient petroglyphs. Investigators also shared images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff's Office at 435-644-2668.