One injured after exercise equipment left on freeway near Beaver Dam

A photo from the scene released by the Beaver Dam-Littleton Fire Department. The exercise equipment is strewn about the road, visibly damaged.
BEAVER DAM, Arizona — One person had to be transported to the hospital after five cars accidentally hit an exercise equipment left in the middle of a freeway Friday night.

According to the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Department, this happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-15 near the Virgin River Gorge. Once on scene, responders found "slightly used" exercise equipment in the middle of the road after it had been hit by the five cars. The occupants of one of the cars had to be transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital.

