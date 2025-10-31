Paraglider dead after flying into power lines in La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah — Officials confirm a paraglider was pronounced dead after being caught in power lines in La Verkin Thursday evening. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Confluence Park after receiving reports of a glider caught in power lines. Upon arrival, the injured party was found and life-saving measures were attempted. The paraglider is pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Washington County Sheriff's Office, La Verkin Police Department, Huricane Fire and Rescue and Life Flight all responded.