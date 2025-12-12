Multi-vehicle crash on SR-9 sends two, including child to the hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in the hospital following a crash on State Route 9 in southern Utah. The crash blocked the roadway for about two hours before lanes were fully reopened.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the crash between Rockville and Virgin at about 8:30 a.m. Troopers say the crash was head-on and involved multiple vehicles.

What led to the crash, and if any drivers are facing charges, wasn't released by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say three people suffered injuries in the crash. An adult man and his 10-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital; the third victim declined medical transport.