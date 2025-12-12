No snow brings rare sight to popular southern Utah attraction

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Even in areas at more than 10,000 feet in mid-December in Utah, the southern portion of the state is experiencing unreal temperatures.

"A couple of years ago, we got stuck on the way to our cabin; stuck for 2 hours, they had to put chains on," shared Elizabeth Salinas, who was visiting Cedar Breaks National Monument with family.

But not on Thursday.

In a normal season, Cedar Breaks is impossible to get to on State Route 148 without a snowmobile or snowcat starting in mid-November.

On Thursday, St. George was in the high 60s, while Cedar City hit the low 60s, which was just a few degrees from a record high.

Up at Cedar Breaks, there was still an inch or two of melting snow on the ground, but park officials said normally, at this time of year, there’s at least six feet of powder. Tall poles designed to stick out along the road are there just in case.

Among the few who came to Cedar Breaks on Thursday, it was unlikely you'd find a local. They usually figure, why go when there’s no way to get up there? It’s like asking someone in Park City if they’re thinking of going swimming in February. But those from out of town weren’t deterred.

"Honestly, I'm the one who likes to keep going, keep driving until we can't no more," said Salinas. "So, yeah, so I can't complain. It's been great."