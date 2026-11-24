SOUTH JORDAN, Ut. — A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly grabbing their gun during a domestic barricade situation in South Jordan.

Officers were called to a home on Tuesday around 1:40 a.m. near South and Topview Road.

A mother called 911 from out-of-state reporting that her 22-year-old daughter was being held there at gunpoint by a 31-year-old man.

—Police kill man during domestic barricade situation in South Jordan—

Police kill man during domestic barricade situation in South Jordan

The victim stopped responding to messages as the suspect reportedly threatened to kill her if law enforcement was notified.

As result, the South Valley SWAT and Negotiations Team was called.

Upon arrival, the suspect's father answered for police.

As they entered, officers heard gunfire coming from a barricaded bedroom.

Inside they discovered the victim and suspect, who they tried taking into custody.

That's when the suspect grabbed the muzzle of an officer's gun prompting them to shoot the man to death.

The victim was safely removed from the home and evaluated by paramedics.

No officers were hurt.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

