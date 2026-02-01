Police looking for missing woman last seen 5 days ago in Price

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A woman from the town of Escalante in southern Utah is missing.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old DeEtte Spencer was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Price. She was returning from visiting family in Colorado.

Spencer was driving a white Buick Lucerne with Utah license plate number E604JU.

Her family said they tracked her location via her iPhone during her trip to Colorado, but the signal has gone out. Police said they have tried to ping her phone with no luck.

Authorities said she has not made any credit card transactions since she was at Walmart.

They also said she doesn't have any medical issues that would have led to her disappearing, and they have checked hospitals with no luck.

Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 435-676-2678.