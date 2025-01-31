Santa Clara Police explain what led to a shelter-in-place order Thursday night

SANTA CLARA, Utah — One person was killed and another shot during an incident that led the Santa Clara Police Department to call for a shelter-in-place order in the city Thursday night.

At 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Santa Clara View Drive and Circle Drive. When they arrived they found the deceased person and another victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports suggested an unknown assailant had entered the home during a suspected home invasion. Out of an abundance of caution, police sent a reverse 911 alert to nearby residents advising them to shelter in place during a search for a suspect.

Further investigation soon revealed that there was not an unknown suspect and the order was lifted.

One person has been arrested and now faces murder, felony discharge of a weapon, and aggravated assault charges. The suspect and victims' names have not been revealed by police.