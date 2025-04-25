Southeastern Utah community has running water after decades of planning

WESTWATER, Utah — Water storage has officially been replaced with plumbing and running water in a small community in Southeastern Utah after decades of planning since the early 2000s.

Westwater, a small community of 30 homes in Southeastern Utah, celebrated having power back in 2022. Now they are celebrating running water.

For resident Lorraine Holiday, who spent most of her life in Westwater, dreamed of this day ever since she moved back when her late husband bought their home.

"We bought generators, and we ran generators all the time for our house to light up our home and they put in a water container over here on the south side of the house and then we had a water pump in here so it pumped water in, so we had to keep track of the water and haul in water," she said. "It makes you wish that we had the amenities that we could see across the canyon."

Having power and running water was something her late husband Larry, who passed away 6 years ago, had worked and dreamed of.

"He probably would have been happy, we not only have water but we have electricity too," she said. "I didnt have to say, go check the water level, go see where the water is at."

"We just love it."