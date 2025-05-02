Southern Utah AD denies report that school is under Title IX investigation

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Claiming the situation is "absolutely toxic," a report Friday said the Southern Utah University athletic department is under investigation for Title IX violations.

Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy posted to social media that the violations occurred in multiple sports and that the entire department is under review.

"It's toxic, absolutely toxic," McMurphy wrote, without sharing what the violations may pertain to.

Hours later, Southern Utah Athletics Director Doug Knuth replied to the report through X, posting that McMurphy is a "good reporter but is wrong."

"False reporting," Knuth added.

Knuth was named to his current position in December 2022, months after he was fired as athletic director at the University of Nevada following the discovery of Title IX issues within that program.

A Title IX investigation looks into allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, or other forms of sex-based discrimination at a university or college.

The school shared a statement with FOX 13 News regarding a possible investigation.

"Southern Utah University takes all reports seriously and has standard policies and processes in place in order to provide an appropriate review of allegations. SUU strives to foster a caring campus community supportive of the dignity of its students and employees. The University does not comment on the specifics of ongoing reviews or individual personnel matters."