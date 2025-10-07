Southern Utah's film future focus of 'One Utah Summit'

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Over the last few years, it's been lights, camera, action for filmmakers setting up shop in southern Utah. But what's on the horizon for the industry and the state was the focus of Tuesday's One Utah Summit in Cedar City.

"We’re trying to get back here with 'Horizon 3' and some other things cooking, and we want to do more business here because it's such a fantastic place," said movie producer Mark Gillard. "We had such a pleasant time shooting here for Horizon 1 and 2 that, why wouldn't you want to come back?"

Gillard started his career as an assistant editor for Steven Spielberg, and is now the executive producer for Costner’s multi-part “Horizon: An American Saga.” As for Costner, he was supposed to take part in the Summit's film panel, but...

"Kevin Costner sends his huge regrets that he can't make it," shared Utah Film Commission director Virginia Pearce. "He even said, 'I didn't even know COVID was still a thing,' but that is where he is."

Energy talk dominates Governor Cox's 'One Utah Summit':

Energy talk dominates Cox's 'One Utah Summit'

While admittedly uncomfortable taking up the starring role on the Southern Utah University stage in Costner’s absence, Gillard touted discovering the diversity of the remote area of the state.

"Every time a new cast member would come in for their week of shooting... they literally would have their phone out the window the whole way just videoing," Gillard said. "I'd be like, 'Listen, hold it. Wait 'til you see where we're going.' They're filming stuff outside the airport!"

The first chapter of the Costner's Horizons Saga project was released in theaters and is now finding success on Netflix. The second chapter remains on the film festival circuit, although Gillard is uncertain when regular moviegoers will be able to check it out.

Costner's team plans to return to southern Utah in the next year to film the third Horizons chapter, which will partially be filmed at the new Territory Studios rising on the southeast side of the airport in St. George. When FOX 13 News visited the studio site in March, a 37,500-square-foot set storage warehouse was completed, with construction set to begin on a 30,000-square-foot soundstage.

Brett Burgess, a local builder who’s Costner’s partner on the Territory Studio project, said many more films are coming to southern Utah.

"We’ve been talking to four or five productions that want to come and film there," said Burgess. "So it's going to be exciting to have some stuff going. The word's getting out. So southern Utah is going to be a great place to film, and we're excited to have everyone come."