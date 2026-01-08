Penalties to be enforced if Trump's face covered on national park passes, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — Those using a new national park pass who want to enjoy Utah's "Mighty Five" better do so with President Donald Trump's face perfectly intact, or you might pay a literal price.

The new annual park passes, which debuted on Jan. 1, feature Trump's image alongside that of George Washington. At the same time as the release, the Department of the Interior reportedly updated its rules to ensure Trump's face remains free and clear.

According to the Washington Post, the updated "Void if Altered" policy prohibits anyone from defacing the pass or covering up any images or information on the cards. Visitors found by rangers to have altered a pass by any means will be ordered to return it to its original condition or possibly be charged a regular entrance fee.

SFGate reported the policy originally prohibited any alteration of the signature portion of the pass, with the updated policy including the front of the card, with a warning that "writing on it or adding stickers or other coverings" is no longer allowed.

Anti-DEI mandates at national parks include Zion gift shop:

'History deserves honesty,' anti-DEI mandates at national parks include Zion gift shop

Many believe the updated policy is in direct response to the large pushback over the inclusion of Trump, leaving people to share creative ways to hide the president's image from passes, including stickers and sleeves.

Along with the suggestions on how to hide Trump's image, a nonprofit environmental group has filed a lawsuit claiming its design did not comply with legislation that requires public participation in the selection.