St. George businesses react to nationwide economic strike protesting ICE

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Businesses across Utah faced difficult decisions Thursday as a nationwide economic strike protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations swept through communities, with some choosing to close in solidarity while others remained open to serve as safe spaces for their communities.

In St. George, Chris and Karen Tamplin, co-owners of Sandtown Pizza, decided to keep their doors open despite supporting the movement's goals.

"We stayed open out of necessity. We have people in here that need the hours, need the money, have families at home to support so we chose to stay open for anyone out there that wants to come into a safe space," Chris Tamplin said.

The Latino business owners, who are childhood sweethearts who transitioned from operating a food truck to opening their pizzeria a year and a half ago, wanted to provide refuge during the demonstrations.

"At first I felt guilty almost to stay open, right, because I want to be part of the movement. I want to make a change. We have other friends that own small businesses that are doing what they think is proper, what needs to be done. We also have to take care of ourselves and we consider our team a family," Karen Tamplin said.

Several St. George businesses announced closures on social media, including the Zion Brew Pub at the entrance to Zion National Park.

In Salt Lake City, Courtney Stookey, owner of Lovebound Library bookstore, also remained open while supporting the strike's message.

"We are open in support of the strike happening here in Utah, but we wanted to really open to give a space for our community," Stookey said.

The bookstore offered patrons opportunities to write letters to their representatives and senators, while donating proceeds to immigration causes.

"We found out they were donating some of the proceeds to immigration and we were like, you know what, why not? It makes me feel like people do have a voice and there is a way to share it," said customer Katie Sandusky.

A protest was scheduled for late afternoon in downtown St. George. Gee, a Minneapolis resident working seasonally in Utah, arrived early with her Minnesota-plated car displaying anti-ICE messages and victims' names.

"It looks like a war scene there, tear gas going into nursing homes. I'm worried for my neighbors back home in Minneapolis," Gee said.

"I'm really glad that here in Utah and St. George, people are coming together to protest. This is a bipartisan issue. It affects everyone."