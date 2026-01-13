St. George climbers rally to save Moe's Valley from development

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dozens of climbing enthusiasts and conservationists packed a St. George City Council meeting Thursday night, calling for the creation of an open space preservation committee to protect Moe's Valley — a beloved climbing destination that could face development without action.

Supe Lillywhite, a St. George climbing enthusiast known as "The Desert Rat" on Instagram, led the charge at the meeting held in the city's new city hall. He asked supporters to stand up during public comment, showcasing community backing for outdoor recreation spaces.

"It made me really proud of our local community to not just see just recreationalists there but conservationists, everybody that just loves this area," Lillywhite said.

The debate centers around a complex land deal involving the proposed four-lane Northern Corridor highway through endangered desert tortoise habitat. Public officials have negotiated a deal with Trust Lands that would impose a 20-year development moratorium on Moe's Valley if the Northern Corridor is built. Without the highway, Trust Lands could sell the Moe's Valley property to developers at any time.

Lillywhite, who manages a store called The Desert Rat in St. George, said he's frustrated the city hasn't taken leadership on preservation efforts.

"We all recognize that St. George is going to continue to grow, and we're okay with that. We understand that," Lillywhite said. "I think my frustration a little bit in that regard is that the city hasn't really taken leadership on that yet. Even though St. George City residents are the ones that stand to lose the most."

He also expressed frustration with non-profit organizations taking what he called a "protect both Red Cliffs and Moe's Valley without compromise" stance.

"I very much wish that they would compromise... Let's stop thinking the only solution is lawsuits. Let's figure out a way so everybody can win, because otherwise my biggest fear is that we're going to lose everything," Lillywhite said.

Construction equipment can be seen about 300 yards from Sentinel Boulder, where Lillywhite first learned to climb 24 years ago and now takes his own children.

However, there may be more common ground than initially apparent. Wendy Womack with Conserve Southwest Utah said in a statement that they are "absolutely" on board with the city creating a committee to protect open areas.

"In our region, defined by open spaces and plenty of recreational opportunities, it just makes sense to have a dedicated committee where everyone can come together to share what they care about and work toward shared goals," Womack said.

St. George City Councilmember Dannielle Larkin said she was pleased to see resident turnout at the meeting.

"It is always helpful for our council to hear from the residents and to have clarity as to what matters most to them. Our council plans to be responsive to this request and to continue to negotiate effective ways to preserve the spaces that matter most to residents now and into the future," Larkin said.

Moe's Valley, like the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, is home to the endangered desert tortoise. It's also the only place on Earth where the dwarf bear poppy can be seen in the spring.

The area attracts climbers from across the country and internationally. Eric Gremban from Carlsbad, California, said he's visited at least 20 times and has encountered climbers from San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, the East Coast, France, Belgium and Japan.

Gremban argued that tourism revenue from climbing might be more valuable than residential development.

"It feels a lot like chopping off your leg to lose weight, right? Like it's a short-term cut to make that's going to make long-term sacrifice for you," Gremban said. "This is something that brings in economic value, brings joy to so many of the local residents."