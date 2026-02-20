Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials ask public for help finding missing man last seen in Moab

FOX 13 News
MOAB, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man last seen weeks ago in the Moab area.

Jason Patman was last seen on February 9 while driving a 2005 beige Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and Texas license plate reading VFT1371.

The truck is believed to have some damage on the passenger side.

Anyone who has seen either Patman or his vehicle, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Grand County Dispatch immediately.

