St. George elderly woman in hospital after crash with truck, road closed

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An elderly woman in St. George is in the hospital after a crash with a truck Saturday evening.

The 2450 East road is closed from 160 South to 240 South while officials investigate the crash and ask the public to avoid the area. It is not known when the road will reopen.

The condition of the woman in her 80s is not known at this time beyond the incident being described as a "crash with significant injuries".

No other information is available at this time.

